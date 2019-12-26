Ridgefield Recreation Center offers free one-week trial

Schertz resident Amy Blair walks on a treadmill as she attends therapy at Christus Santa Rosa Rehab Services in New Braunfels on Friday, July 19, 2019. Blair had a default judgment issued against her for unpaid credit card debt. Blair suffers from pulmonary illness and fighting a rejection of a lung transplant from 2014. She medically retired as a police officer. (Kin Man Hui/San Antonio Express-News) less Schertz resident Amy Blair walks on a treadmill as she attends therapy at Christus Santa Rosa Rehab Services in New Braunfels on Friday, July 19, 2019. Blair had a default judgment issued against her for unpaid ... more Photo: Kin Man Hui / Staff Photographer Photo: Kin Man Hui / Staff Photographer Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Ridgefield Recreation Center offers free one-week trial 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Come to the Ridgefield Recreation Center for a free one-week trial. This offer is only available to new members and includes all fitness classes, the Wellness Center, lap swim, recreation swim, and child sitting. Ridgefield Parks & Recreation is excited to announce that Four for Free is Here to Stay. If you become an All-Inclusive member and pay the year in full, you get free yoga, cycle, TRX, and row.

Join our Adult Sports Conditioning class where certified personal trainer Jeff Hodge will help you and a small group boost your metabolism, improve your agility, and enhance your overall core strength. Classes start on Jan. 13, and meet either on Monday from 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. or Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the Recreation Center.

Kids, ages 13 to 15 years old, are invited to our Youth Sports Conditioning classes led by Jeff Hodge. This program offers a sampling of agility, cardio, and strength training activities. Classes start on Jan. 23, and meet on Thursday from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Recreation Center

We are now hiring summer camp counselors (ages 16+), and American Red Cross certified lifeguards and water safety instructors. For more information, visit ridgefieldparksandrec.org or call 203-431-2755.

Kathy Fassman