Ridgefield Realtors help neighbors in need during holidays

Ridgefield Realtors (RBOR) kicked off the Holiday Season with a Happy Hour Coat Drive last Thursday evening at Bartolo’s.

Tom Gartrell of Sunburst Plumbing sponsored the event and, with the help of LouAnn Daprato, will deliver nearly a 100 coats to the Dorothy Day Hospitality Center in Danbury.

Guests included members of Ridgefield’s Board of Selectmen —Maureen Kozlark, Barbara Manners, Bob Hebert, Sean Connelly and First Selectman Rudy Marconi, who congratulated RBOR’s newly elected 2020 RBOR officers.

Those officers are: President Lynne Boehm, President Elect Kyle Neumann, Secretary Annmarie Del Franco and Treasurer Jefferson Guthrie.

On Friday, Dec. 6, at the Ridgefield Holiday Stroll and Saturday, Dec. 7, Ridgefield Realtors will be manning the Salvation Army Kettles at locations around town.

Ninety percent of donations benefit Ridgefield Social Services. P

