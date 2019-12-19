Ridgefield Realtors give stuffed animals, books to homeless children

Ridgefield realtors Toni Riordan, left and Mary Pat Sexton, right spent time at the CT Coalition to End Homelessness office in Hartford last week wrapping Paddington bears, books and blankies that were delivered to children living in shelters across Connecticut for the holidays.

Ridgefield Realtors have once again partnered with the Connecticut Coalition to End Homelessness to participate in the annual “Be Homeful for the Holidays” campaign that’s aimed to prevent homeless families by providing emergency assistance to keep them in their homes.

For every $25 tax-deductible donation, the campaign provides a Paddington bear, book or blankie to a child living in a shelter for the holidays.

Ridgefielders Toni Riordan and Mary Pat Sexton traveled to the coalition’s Hartford office earlier this week where they wrapped Paddington bears, books and blankies.

“For some, this may be the only gift they receive,” Riordan said.

It is not too late to make a donation. To make an online donation, go to charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/ct-realtors-foundation/CT-Realtors.

Checks can also be dropped off at the Ridgefield Board of Realtors office located at 440 Main Street.