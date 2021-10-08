Ridgefield Public Schools thanks its bus drivers Staff Oct. 8, 2021 Updated: Oct. 8, 2021 4:32 p.m.
1 of9
Ridgefield Public Schools bus driver Weberlecro Boisrond poses with Scotland Elementary School students Zoe Lazarin, Lily Emery and Katherine Mitev.
Ridgefield Public Schools / Contributed photo Show More Show Less
2 of9
Ridgebury Elementary School second grader Gavin Landy boards the bus while posing for a picture with his bus driver, Lauren Sheridan Scavo.
Ridgefield Public Schools / Contributed photo Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9
Ridgebury Elementary School first grader Sydney Rossi, her mother Keri and their dog Spencer display a sign while waiting for the bus.
Ridgefield Public Schools / Contributed photo Show More Show Less
5 of9
Veteran Ridgefield Public Schools bus driver Michele Knapp, right, pictured with Assistant Superintendent Cory Gillette, says the children on her bus say “thank you” every day.
Ridgefield Public Schools / Contributed photo Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9
Tim, Jessica, Gavin and Cora Landy live in Ridgefield’s Pleasantview neighborhood, which had a collection for their bus driver, Lauren Sheridan Scavo. Jessica knows how important Scavo is in Gavin's life and regularly gives her small tokens of appreciation.
Ridgefield Public Schools / Contributed photo Show More Show Less
8 of9
Ridgefield student Sophie Grenier loves her bus driver, Isaiah, who drives van 54. “In addition to being a phenomenal person he is a hero too,” said her mother, Sandra. “His quick thinking two years ago saved my daughter’s life. One of the van’s tires was on fire and he kept our children safe and calm throughout the ordeal.”
Ridgefield Public Schools / Contributed photo Show More Show Less
9 of9
On Friday, the Ridgefield Public Schools community spent a little extra time at the bus stop to show some appreciation for the district’s bus drivers.
Children, parents and school administrators turned out to recognize the important work of the men and women who operate the big yellow buses that drive around town every school day. Thanks to them, Ridgefield’s students make it to and from school safely.