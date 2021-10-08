Skip to main content
News

Ridgefield Public Schools thanks its bus drivers

Staff
9
Ridgefield Public Schools bus driver Weberlecro Boisrond poses with Scotland Elementary School students Zoe Lazarin, Lily Emery and Katherine Mitev.
1of9

Ridgefield Public Schools bus driver Weberlecro Boisrond poses with Scotland Elementary School students Zoe Lazarin, Lily Emery and Katherine Mitev.

Ridgefield Public Schools / Contributed photo

On Friday, the Ridgefield Public Schools community spent a little extra time at the bus stop to show some appreciation for the district’s bus drivers.

Children, parents and school administrators turned out to recognize the important work of the men and women who operate the big yellow buses that drive around town every school day. Thanks to them, Ridgefield’s students make it to and from school safely.

Some families presented gifts to their child’s bus drivers while others displayed signs of support and admiration. Community members were also encouraged to wave at passing bus drivers on Friday.