Ridgefield Public Schools presents community author event

Ridgefield Public Schools will present author Dr. Maria Russo who will discuss her new book, How to Raise a Reader on Wednesday, Oct. 16.

Ridgefield Public Schools will present author Dr. Maria Russo who will discuss her new book, How to Raise a Reader on Wednesday, Oct. 16, at 6:30 p.m., at East Ridge Middle School auditorium, 10 East Ridge Road. Pamela Paul is co-author of the book.

How to Raise a Reader provides insider know-how to parents searching for the tools to instill a lifelong love of reading in their children, setting them up for success in the larger world. School is where children learn how to read. Home is where they can learn to love reading.