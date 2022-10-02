Ridgefield Pride youth, family support groups offer camaraderie: 'They're not alone'

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
RIDGEFIELD — When Ellory Hankla began participating in the RidgefieldCTPride Youth Support Group, she said she felt an immediate connection with others in it.
"For me, it's a way to connect with other youth who went through the same experiences as me — other people who are figuring themselves out. It gives me a way to find people who I relate to," said Hankla, an 18-year-old Ridgefield resident. "The group provided a place where I could talk about my experiences coming out and navigating school as a queer person. It's a safe space where you are not judged and others understand what you're going through."