Ridgefield Prevention Council informs families about risky behavior in teens

Spring is about to begin! What is the Ridgefield Prevention Council? and what are we preventing?

RPC is an offshoot of RCCASA Ridgefield Community Coalition Against Substance Abuse. Our goal is to inform families in Ridgefield about what is risky behavior when it comes to substances and other social issues that can be tricky. Bullying, social media, teen suicide-just to name a few topics that we tackle.

RPC and RCCASA get a lot of support and direction from Western CT Coalition formerly HVCASA.

They serve 43 towns in Connecticut and support prevention councils in our region. They inform us as to what is going on at a State and Federal level.

Their website is https://www.wctcoalition.org/. It offers a lot of help with issues facing young people and families from bullying, to vaping to any kind of chemical substance abuse. They have been instrumental in helping RPC with many of our endeavors.

We have been highlighting the 40 developmental assets over the past few months. To learn more about these life enhancing characteristics go to: https://www.youtherie.com/the-assets. I could have used a workshop or two on these as I grew up!!

The Ridgefield Prevention Council also brings some amazing speakers to town to talk about the issues that plague us.

Look for some thought provoking articles in the coming months on these very issues. We will have guest writers like Dr. Randall Raymond of Raymond Educational Services and Jill Bornstein of the Compassion Project.

LouAnn Daprato