Contributed photo / Christina Daly

RIDGEFIELD — Alyssa Seidman has been named the new editor for the Ridgefield Press, bringing several years of community journalism experience with her to the new role.

“I’ve said it multiple times to multiple sources that I feel very lucky to have landed in Ridgefield,” Seidman said. “Since The Press has been around for more than 140 years, I understood very early its significance to the generations of residents who have lived and still live in town.”