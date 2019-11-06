Ridgefield Press to continue to meet with readers Thursdays at Lounsbury House

The Ridgefield Press will continue to meet with readers at the Lounsbury House from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursdays.

The newspaper started its “pop-up office” at the Lounsbury House in early October to strengthen its presence in town.

“The first month was a great success. We got creative story ideas and heard great feedback from visitors,” said managing editor Steve Coulter. “We’ve had anywhere from four to 12 people come in to visit and we’re hopefully to be getting even more in the coming months as we continue to build on this tradition. I can’t thank Suzanne Brennan and her staff enough for giving us this space.”

Unable to make it on Thursdays? Email Coulter at news@theridgefieldpress.com with suggestions about a different time for the pop-up office.