For the past year plus I have done my very best to bring you the most pertinent stories that impact your daily lives.

It was no easy feat covering this town having grown up in a different state, but I was quickly embraced by a community of residents and longtime subscribers who valued the Ridgefield Press’ legacy and cared deeply about its future.

Both parties had understandable skepticism about what that future would look like, but in time we found our footing.

In addition to producing the weekly paper I enjoyed meals on Main Street, patronized local businesses and became fortunate enough to call some of my new sources friends. The work was hard but worthwhile, and prepared me well for my next chapter.

Starting April 21, I will assume a new role with Hearst Connecticut Media as a marketing content writer. Integral to this position is the storytelling you’ve come to expect while reading the paper, but the scope spans beyond Ridgefield.

Being the editor of the Press has been nothing short of an honor since the paper was previously anchored by a handful of local heavyweights. Mack Reid, Jack Sanders and Steve Coulter left very big shoes to fill, and though I could never admit to surpassing the work they accomplished, I am grateful to even be counted among them.

I want to assure you the Press’ legacy does not stop here; production will be left in the capable hands of my colleagues Julia Perkins and Sandra Diamond Fox until a new editor is hired. News inquiries, story ideas and the like should be emailed to news@theridgefieldpress.com in the interim.

I vehemently thank the sources for trusting me to do my job, the readers for their compliments and criticisms, and the entire team at the Danbury News-Times for making the newsroom such a welcoming place to work.

Lastly, I want to encourage every single resident to subscribe — or re-subscribe — to this paper. When I came to Ridgefield many people expressed concerns that the Press had withered away to nothing when it was acquired by Hearst. I easily refuted this by saying at least it’s still here.

Since 2004, more than 1,800 local print outlets in the U.S. have shuttered, and at least 200 counties have no newspaper at all.

The future of the Press depends on the continued support of the community, so if you don’t remember anything I’ve written over the last year, please remember this: keep reading.