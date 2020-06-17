Ridgefield: Postman doesn’t ring

A Ridgefield postal employee was charged with trespassing and disorderly conduct after turning himself in to police.

Ridgefield Police had an active warrant for the arrest of Rudy Rosario of Brookfield when he turned himself in on June 4.

“Investigation revealed that during the course of his Ridgefield postal work he entered a house without consent,” police said.

Rosario, 45, was released on a written promise to appear for a July 30 court date.