RIDGEFIELD — Residents might see “a slight change” in mail-delivery service now that the town’s letter carriers have moved to neighboring Danbury, USPS Strategic Communications Specialist Amy Gibbs said.

On May 25, the town’s mail-handling operations moved to the USPS annex at Kenosia and Backus avenues in Danbury. Town officials informed residents Wednesday via social media that “all mail trucks and deliveries will commence out of the Kenosia Avenue location ... to improve delivery service.”

“We have people who have mailed stuff from Ridgefield that takes days to get to Wilton or Danbury, whereas if you go to the Danbury post office, people will receive it the next day,” First Selectman Rudy Marconi said. The change, he added, will make the process “much faster, easier and will speed up delivery.”

Now, any mail delivered on a carrier’s route will be sent to Danbury instead of Ridgefield. However, materials reserved for P.O. boxes will continue to be sent to the Ridgefield Post Office on Catoonah Street.

The change does not affect retail functions at the post office, either, Gibbs said. “The staff (may be) reporting to a different address, but everything on the customer end will remain the same.”

Residents can continue to mail, purchase stamps or conduct other postal needs currently offered at the Ridgefield Post Office. Money orders, postal retail and shipping services are also “unimpacted” by the change, Gibbs said.

“Whether the mail trucks come from Danbury or Ridgefield probably doesn’t make much difference, but there’s a convenience (to) having a post office downtown,” former state representative John Frey said. “Transparency is always better, and the fact that they did this without any news release or a postcard to the customers in Ridgefield (was) short-sighted.”

Marconi said he never received a formal notification of the change, but rather heard it “through the grapevine.”

Frey was also concerned that the USPS would move or vacate the Ridgefield Post Office following the transition, but Gibbs said there are no plans to dismantle the facility.

“This was really a back-end office thing that was efficient, cost-effective and worked with our facilities,” she said. “The impact on the public ... is negligible.”

The change, however, has increased the number of parking spaces in downtown Ridgefield. Since the letter carriers have moved to Danbury, roughly 25 spots have been freed up. Marconi said he is asking U.S. Rep. Jim Himes to work out a sublet with the USPS so that the town can utilize the parking lot formerly occupied by mail-delivery trucks.

“I think this change is gonna be a big help,” he added, “and as long as they maintain the retail portion (of the post office), the residents will be fine.”

