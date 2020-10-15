Ridgefield Police are investigating a $500 liquor store heist

Masked suspects robbed a liquor store in Ridgefield on Monday, Oct. 12. Police release this photograph for them Thursday, Oct. 15

Masked thieves took $500 worth of booze from a liquor store in Ridgefield on Columbus Day and fled in a vehicle that was used the same day in an armed robbery in Branford.

The incident took place about 3:40 Monday afternoon, Oct. 12, according to Ridgefield Police public information officer Capt. Shawn Platt.

Ridgefield Police who responded to a shoplifting were told by an employee that two individuals wearing full face masks and gloves entered the store and took approximately $500 in merchandise without paying.

The suspects fled in a gray 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee with Ohio plates. The vehicle evaded the Wilton Police, who attempted to stop them, Platt said.

Later Monday, the vehicle was used in an armed robbery in Branford, Platt said.

Ridgefield Police detectives asked anyone with information to contact them at 203-431-2794 or the department’s tip line at 203-431-2345.