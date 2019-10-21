Ridgefield Police Union endorses Reynolds

The Ridgefield Police Union, which represents the officers of the Ridgefield Police Department, have announced their endorsement of Tom Reynolds for reelection to the Ridgefield Police Commission.

“The officers of the Ridgefield Police Department are pleased to endorse Commissioner Reynolds for another term on the Ridgefield Police Commission,” said Officer Chris Daly, who has been the police union president since 2006. The officers of the Department have come to know Tom very well during the 10 years he has spent as a Commissioner. Tom understands law enforcement and the challenges facing the Police Department in today’s environment. Tom has been a strong voice of support for our officers, and has approached his position as Commissioner with fairness and good judgment.”

Reynolds said he was grateful to Ridgefield officers who are “well-trained individuals who really care for our community.”

“They give up their personal time to sponsor and participate in town events, such as the recent Safety Day, Cops and Cones, and the upcoming Cops and Robbers Race,” he said. “It has been a pleasure to work with the men and women of the Ridgefield Police Department, and I am proud to be associated with them. They are a primary reason why our Town is among the safest in the country. I want to ensure that our officers have the tools, resources and support they need to do the job.”