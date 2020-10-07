Ridgefield Police Log

Yelling incident

A 67-year-old Ridgefield woman was charged with breach of the peace in a Sept. 9 “yelling” incident.

Ridgefield Police said they “responded to the area for a report of a woman yelling at a man and his son walking in the roadway.”

Police said that the arrest was made after “investigation and witness statements.”

After Danbury Superior Court approved a warrant for the woman’s arrest, she turned herself in.

Erratic driving

A Danbury resident was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and failure to drive in the proper lane after driving erratically on Route 7 on Sept. 18.

“Investigation into a complaint of erratic operator of a motor vehicle traveling northbound on Route 7 led to a motor vehicle stop,” Police reported. “The operater failed standard field sobriety tests and was placed under arrest.

After being charged, Sumalee Vargas, 38, of Danbury was released on $100 cash bond.

Accident

A South Salem man went to the police station to report an accident he’d had three days before, and ended up being charged with operating an unregistered motor vehicle and following too close.

Richard Shaver, 51, of Old Oscaleta Road, South Salem, was charged on Sept. 17 for the Sept. 14 accident on Danbury Road, Ridgefield Police said, and released on written promise to appear in court.