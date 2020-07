Ridgefield Police Log

Ridgefield Police reported 231 incidents from Monday, July 6, to Monday, July 13. Here’s a look at some of the week’s activity.

Monday, July 13

12:19 a.m. — Security check, Danbury Road.

1:08 a.m. — Escort, Wooster Farm.

2:33 a.m. — Security check, Dhly Court and Ridgebury Road.

10:51 a.m. — Concerned person, Douglas Lane.

11:11 a.m. — Motor vehicle accident, East Ridge Road.

1:15 p.m. — Larceny, East Ridge Road.

2:21 p.m. — Check well-being, Stony Hill Road.

4:47 p.m. —Disabled motor vehicle, Great Pond Road and Route 7.

7:58 p.m. — Juvenile incident, Thunder Hill Road.

9:06 p.m. — Motor vehicle stop, verbal warning, Dogwood Drive and Danbury Road.

10:24 p.m. — Concerned person, Main Street.

Sunday, July 12

1:03 a.m. — Motor vehicle check, Loren Lane and Mamanasco Road.

3:23 a.m.— Security check, Big Shop Lane and Main Street.

8:08 a.m. — Fapern (radio) test, RPD headquarters, East Ridge Road.

11:35 a.m. — Assist medical, Mopus Bridge Road.

12:07 p.m. — Domestic incident, Ramapoo Road.

5:03 p.m. — Concerned person, Danbury Road.

7:23 p.m. — Road hazard, Danbury Road.

8:22 p.m. — Noise complaint, Old Branchville Road.

9:44 p.m. — Motor vehicle complaint, Main Street.

11:48 p.m.— Security check, Seventh Lane and Mamanasco Road.

Saturday, July 11

12:20 a.m. — Motor vehicle check, Route 7.

1:05 a.m. — Road hazard, Knollwood Drive.

2:21 a.m.— Assist medical, Ramapoo Road.

6:06 a.m. — Road hazard, sidewalk check, Main Street.

11:59 a.m. — Domestic verbal, Ramapoo Road.

12:01 p.m.— Motor vehicle and bike accident, injury and property damage, summons, North Salem Road.

1:53 p.m. — Juvenile incident, general, East Ridge Road.

3:38 p.m. — Check well-being, Manor Road.

4:56 p.m. — Animal related matter, Catoonah Street.

9:18 p.m.— Road hazard, North Salem Road and Wooster Street.

9:06 p.m.— Animal related matter, Kendra Court.

10:06 p.m. — Compliant, noise, Ramapoo Road and Barry Avenue.

Friday, July 10

2:38 a.m. — Suspicious person, Maple Shade Road.

9:43 a.m. — Property found, Abbott Avenue.

10:12 a.m. — Disabled motor vehicle, Main Street.

10:22 a.m. — Check well-being, Tanton Hill Road.

12:10 p.m. — Suspicious person, Hobby Drive.

1:21 p.m. — Motor vehicle accident, two-car, property damage, written warning, Danbury Road.

3:03 p.m. — Pistol permits, East Ridge Road (headquarters).

3:22 p.m. — Two-car motor vehicle accident, property damage, written warning, Morganti Court and Wilton Road East.

5:17 p.m. — Disabled motor vehicle, Route 7.

6:03 p.m. — Concerned person, Danbury Road.

7:52 p.m. — Road hazard, notify Frontier (utility), South Shore Drive.

8:28 p.m. — Suspicious person, Tackora Trail.

10:38 p.m. — Concerned person, Ridgebury Road.

11:13 p.m.— Road hazard, Maplewood Road.

Thursday, July 9

2:15 a.m. — Security check, North Salem Road.

6:36 a.m. — Assist medical, Old Quarry Road.

11:29 a.m. — Suspicious motor vehicle, West Mountain Road.

1:34 p.m. — Public relations, Peaceable Street.

2:05 p.m. — Pistol permits, East Ridge Road.

4:14 p.m. — Motor vehicle accident, Limestone Road and Danbury Road.

4:36 p.m. — Youth gathering, North Salem Road.

4:48 p.m. — Notify DOT, Copps Hill Road and Danbury Road.

5:23 p.m. — Damage to motor vehicle, Great Pond Road.

8:29 p.m. — Youth gathering, North Salem Road.

8:39 p.m. — Disabled motor vehicle, Old Stagecoach Road and Virginia Court.

8:54 p.m.— Foot patrol, Catoonah Street and Main Street.

11:46 p.m. — Complaint, noise, Minuteman Road.

Wednesday, July 8

1:25 a.m. — Security check, Apricot Lane.

2:30 a.m. — Concerned person, East Ridge Road.

9:34 a.m.— Pistol permits, East Ridge Road.

10:09 a.m. — Motor Vehicle accident, Branchville Road.

1:19 p.m. — Suspicious motor vehicle, concerned person, Olcott Way.

4:10 p.m. — Animals related matter, Farmingville Road.

5:01 p.m. — Two-car motor vehicle accident, property damage, written warning, Branchville Road and Main Street.

5:12 p.m. — Motor vehicle accident, assist other agency, Route 7.

5:52 p.m. — Motor vehicle accident, one-car, property damage, written warning, North Salem Road.

6:31 p.m. — Assist individual, Ridgebury Road and North Salem Road.

7:30 p.m. — Disabled motor vehicle, North Street and Copps Hill Road.

10: 43 p.m. — Animal related matter, Gilbert Street.

11:34 p.m. — Complaint, noise, Gilbert Street.

Tuesday, July 7

12:10 a.m. — Security check, Saunders Lane and Farminvgille Road.

2:14 a.m. — Motor vehicle check, Gino’s Way.

9:32 a.m. — Pistol permits, East Ridge Road.

2:09 p.m. — Motor vehicle stop, verbal warning, Old Redding Road.

2:14 p.m. — Criminal mischief, Partridge Drive.

5:29 p.m. — Youth gathering, North Salem Road.

8:35 p.m. — Juvenile incident, general, Deer Hill Drive.

9:40 p.m. — Larceny, WIlton Road West.

10:35 p.m. — Noise complaint, Route 7.

Monday, July 6

2:35 a.m. — Alarm, Chelsea Place.

3:42 a.m. — Security check, West Lane.

9:13 a.m. — Alarm, cancel, Prospect Street.

10:11 a.m. — Concerned person, larceny, East Ridge Road.

11:21 a.m. — Alarm, Main Street.

1:53 p.m. — E-911 hang-up, Ridgewood Road.

2:26 p.m.— Pistol Permits, East Ridge Road.

4:26 p.m. — Motor vehicle complaint, Knollwood Drive and Bennetts Farm Road.

6:37 p.m. — Fingerprints, East Ridge Road.

6:49 p.m. — Animal related matter, Danbury Road.

8:56 p.m. — Fingerprints, East Ridge Road.