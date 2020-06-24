Police Department standards and training will be reviewed

The Ridgefield Police Department The Ridgefield Police Department Photo: The Ridgefield Police Department Photo: The Ridgefield Police Department Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Police Department standards and training will be reviewed 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The Ridgefield Police Department is about to be reviewed for a renewal of its officer standards and training accreditation, and the public may offer comment.

“A team of assessors from the Police Officer Standards and Training Council will arrive on July 8 to examine the Ridgefield Police Department’s policy and procedures,” a press release says.

“Verification by the team that the Ridgefield Police Department merits the POST Council’s state of the art accreditation standards is part of a voluntary process to gain accreditation — a highly regarded recognition of law enforcement professional excellence.

“As part of the on-site assessment, agency employees and members of the community are invited to offer comments.

“Comments maybe be mailed to William Tanner, POSTC Accreditation Division at 285 Preston Ave., Meriden, CT, 06450, telephoned in to 203-427-2602, sent by FAX to 203-238-6643 or emailed to Accreditation.Compliance@ct.gov (the name of the agency — Ridgefield Police Department — should be entered in the subject line of the email).

A copy of the state accreditation standards is available to the public at the Ridgefield Police Department. Sgt. John Knoche, the department contact, may be reached at 203-438-6531.

The assessment team that will review the department is made up of “law enforcement practitioners from the Connecticut law enforcement community.”