Ridgefield Parks and Recreation offering tumbling classes

Kathy Fassman, Marketing and Programming Supervisor for Ridgefield Parks and Recreation
Nicholas Miller looks up to his brother, Caleb Miller, both 3, of Ridgefield, as Caleb looks toward their mom during Tumble Bear class at the Gymnastic Spectrum in Danbury, during a previous year. Boys, and girls are invited to sign up for FLIPS Tumbling classes at the Ridgefield Recreation Center starting March 1. Led by former Walt Disney World stuntman Phil Fotopoulos, this program is great for cheerleaders, gymnasts and break dancers. Students, in kindergarten through the fifth grade, meet on Mondays from 4:30 p.m to 5:30 p.m. Students, in the fourth through the 12th grade, meet on the Mondays from 5:45 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. Groups will be divided according to age and skill level.

Ridgefield Parks & Recreation wants to get your kids active. Boys and girls are invited to sign up for FLIPS Tumbling classes at the Recreation Center starting March 1. Led by former Walt Disney World stuntman Phil Fotopoulos, this program is great for cheerleaders, gymnasts and break dancers. Students, in kindergarten through the fifth grade, meet on Mondays from 4:30 p.m to 5:30 p.m. Students, in the fourth through the 12th grade, meet on the Mondays from 5:45 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. Groups will be divided according to age and skill level.

Skate Park Lessons are available to children ages 4 to 14 years old. Skaters of all abilities will learn how to navigate the skate park's ramps, rails and obstacles. Classes meet on Tuesdays and Thursdays starting March 2. Private and semi-private lessons are also available.

The next session of our popular Springboard Diving program for children ages 6 to 16 starts Feb. 27 and runs until March 27. Classes meet on Saturdays from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Students will learn front approaches, back presses, basic dives and drills. Divers will advance individually as they master each element. For details, visit ridgefieldparksandrec.org or call (203) 431-2755.