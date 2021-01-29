Ridgefield Parks and Recreation offering tumbling classes

Michael Duffy / Hearst Connecticut Mediaa

Ridgefield Parks & Recreation wants to get your kids active. Boys and girls are invited to sign up for FLIPS Tumbling classes at the Recreation Center starting March 1. Led by former Walt Disney World stuntman Phil Fotopoulos, this program is great for cheerleaders, gymnasts and break dancers. Students, in kindergarten through the fifth grade, meet on Mondays from 4:30 p.m to 5:30 p.m. Students, in the fourth through the 12th grade, meet on the Mondays from 5:45 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. Groups will be divided according to age and skill level.

Skate Park Lessons are available to children ages 4 to 14 years old. Skaters of all abilities will learn how to navigate the skate park's ramps, rails and obstacles. Classes meet on Tuesdays and Thursdays starting March 2. Private and semi-private lessons are also available.