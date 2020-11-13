Ridgefield Parks and Recreation dance classes ‘strengthen’

Ballet shoes for kids under stress are in this photo. Ridgefield’s Marketing and Programming Supervisor for the town’s Parks and Recreation Department, Kathy Fassman, writes her guest column for this week about what dance classes in the department are like to take. less Ballet shoes for kids under stress are in this photo. Ridgefield’s Marketing and Programming Supervisor for the town’s Parks and Recreation Department, Kathy Fassman, writes her guest column for this week ... more Photo: Alison Redlich / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Alison Redlich / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Ridgefield Parks and Recreation dance classes ‘strengthen’ 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

With dance shows all the rage on TV, why not give dancing a try? You’re sure to have fun and get fit in Ridgefield Parks & Recreation’s adult dance classes. We are offering a Thursday morning ballet class that will help you tone, strengthen, and sculpt muscles through the timeless beauty of ballet.

Get up and get tapping in our Beginner/Advanced Beginner tap class on Thursday morning or our Intermediate classes on Wednesday morning and Thursday night. Ballet and tap classes are taught by Carrie Pin, director of the Mac Donald-Pin Dancers. Ballroom instructor Tonja Martin Dias worked with dancers from Dancing with the Stars and now she's here to teach you. Sign up as a couple or a single for her Friday evening Intermediate classes that are sure to be a hit!

The Mac Donald-Pin Dancers has also been offering youth classes for over 40 years. Children, ages 3 to 4 years old, can try tap and ballet in our introductory sessions. Students in kindergarten through twelfth grade, will enjoy our ballet, pointe, tap, jazz, lyrical, hip hop, and combination classes. Both adult and youth classes are held at the Recreation Center and culminate with an optional dance recital in June.

For more information, visit ridgefieldparksandrec.org or call 203-431-2755.