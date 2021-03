Contributed photo

Ridgefield Parks & Recreation wants you and your children to get active in the great outdoors, and spring is the perfect time to do so.

Tennis clinics for adult beginners will be available on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. starting April 20. Ladies doubles scramble will be offered on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. starting April 19.