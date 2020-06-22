Ridgefield Parks & Recreation reopens for members

The Recreation Center reopens Monday, June 22 for members only; (no drop-ins or guests).

Ridgefield Parks & Recreation has missed you all so much! We hope that you are well and we truly appreciate your patience.

We are so excited to announce the opening the Recreation Center Monday, June 22 for members only; (no drop-ins or guests). We will be operating on our regular schedule, Monday-Friday, from 6 a.m.-10 p.m.; Saturday, 6 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sunday, 7 a.m.-6 p.m.

June 22: the Wellness Center, Lap Swim, and Recreation Swim are available (download pool schedule)

June 29: All group fitness classes are available (more details coming next week)

June 29: Summer Camp is only available to Ridgefield residents entering grades 1-8. For details, visit https://www.ridgefieldparksandrec.org/.

Specialty Camps are available to nonresidents. For details, visit https://www.ridgefieldparksandrec.org/specialty-camps.

Members must make a reservation for the Wellness Center, Lap Swim, Recreation Swim, and All Group Fitness classes.

Registrations are available 24 hours before. You may call 203-431-2755 or sign up at https://www.ridgefieldparksandrec.org/.

In order to allow you to register online, you must call us at 203-431-2755 for a one-time set up process.

Available for calls on or after June 22: regular business hours, Monday-Friday, 6 a.m.-10 p.m.; Saturday, 6 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sunday, 7 a.m.-6 p.m.

Your health, safety, and well-being are our top priority. We have developed a comprehensive list of safety protocols. We strongly encourage you to read through all of the details before your visit.

Masks are required when entering/exiting the Recreation Center, in the hallways, and in the bathroom/changing areas.

Social distancing rules are in place.

Masks are not required while exercising with 12 feet of social distancing.

Staff members are required to wear masks.

Reservations are required with time limits: Wellness Center (one hour), Lap Swim (30 minutes), and Recreation Swim (45 minutes).

Capacity limits: Wellness Center (12 people), Lap Swim (4 individual use lanes), and Recreation Swim (16 people).

Showers and lockers are not available, but bathrooms and changing areas remain open.

Wellness deluxe locker room and showers are not available.

Whirlpool, sauna, and steam room are not available.

Child sitting, the Spray Bay (campers only), the playground, hallway games, benches, Open Gym, and the water fountain are not available.

Limit of one bag per person.

Increased cleaning and disinfecting throughout the day.

We are limiting the number of people in the Recreation Center. If you are using the trails, please use the outdoor porta potty instead of coming inside our facility. Thank you.

We are looking forward to welcoming you back!

Kathy Fassman