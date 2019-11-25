Ridgefield Parks & Recreation offers free one week trial for new members

Now is the perfect time to get fit. Ridgefield Parks & Recreation is offering a free one week trial. This offer is only available to new members and includes all fitness classes, the Wellness Center, lap swimming, recreation swimming, and child sitting.

Four for free is here to stay. If you become an All-Inclusive member of the Recreation Center, you get free yoga, cycle, TRX, and row. This is not a limited time offer, but it is only available to new and renewing All-Inclusive members who pay the year in full.

Sign up for an All-Inclusive family membership and get 12 months of free yoga, cycle, TRX, and row, which is a savings of $300. Sign up for an All-Inclusive individual membership and get 6 months of free yoga, cycle, TRX, and row, which is a savings of $150. People who already purchased a membership may also take part in this promotion and need to see the Recreation Center’s front desk for details.

For more information, visit ridgefieldparksandrec.org or call 203-431-2755.

Make your holiday shopping easy. Gift certificates to the Recreation Center make great gifts for people of all ages. They’re guaranteed to be a hit!

Kathy Fassman