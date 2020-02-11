Ridgefield Parks & Recreation offers family yoga, doggy good citizen classes and animal show

Ridgefield Parks & Recreation announces new family yoga for people of all ages and levels. Start by building poses together with your spouse, your child or your sibling and then ease into some relaxation and rest. Classes, led by Ellen Bonheim, meet at the Recreation Center on Saturdays from 10-10:45 a.m. starting Feb. 22. Classes are free for members with a YOGA/CYCLE/TRX/ROW add-on and drop-ins are $16 for members and $18 for nonmembers.

We can all use some etiquette tips, even your dog. Our “Good Citizen” classes for puppies and dogs will have your four-legged best friend well behaved and ready for the world. All classes meet on Monday mornings inside the Recreation Center from March 9 to April 27.

Bring your whole family to our free Athletes of the Animal Kingdom Show on Saturday, Feb. 29, from 1-2 p.m., at the Recreation Center. You will meet frogs that furiously unfurl their tongues to catch insects and giant prey, lizards that mark their territory with vigorous push-ups, rabbits that escape predators by sprinting, and birds that can fly formidable distances. For details, visit ridgefieldparksandrec.org or call 203-431-2755.