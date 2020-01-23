Ridgefield Parks & Recreation offers cooking classes, swim clinics

Ridgefield Parks & Recreation now offers cooking classes. Students, ages 16 or older, are invited to join Chef Shannon Carrie in learning how to make delicious southern classics. Sign up for one, two or all three classes.

Deep South Favorites is on Feb. 6. We’ll be making fried green tomatoes, beans, rice, and hummingbird cake. Southern Luncheon is on Feb. 20 and we’ll be making hush puppies, biscuits, and banana pudding pie. On Feb. 27, it’s a class called Meat and Three where we’ll cook up Nashville hot chicken, mac and cheese, and cheese pie. All classes meet on Thursday at the Recreation Center from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Space is limited, so sign up today.

Your child can gain a competitive edge and prepare for their summer swim team with our Swim Stroke Clinics. Classes meet on Sundays, 12:45 to 1:45 p.m. at Barlow Mountain pool. You may sign up for one to four days. Each clinic puts emphasis on proper technique and stroke efficiency through skill work and drills. On Feb. 2, we will work on the front crawl. On Feb. 9, the focus is on the back crawl. We will work on the breaststroke on Feb. 23 and the butterfly on March 1. For details, visit ridgefieldparksandrec.org or call 203-431-2755.