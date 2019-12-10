Ridgefield Parks & Recreation offers cooking classes, dance lessons and tennis

Calling all junior chefs! Ridgefield Parks & Recreation is offering a cooking class for children in kindergarten through fifth grade. In our SNAX class, kids will make exciting no-bake snacks and learn culinary skills such as, chopping, mixing, emulsifying, and proper food handling. They will even get to sample what they make in each class. This program meets on Wednesdays, from 5 to 6 p.m. and runs from Jan. 15 through Feb. 26, at the Recreation Center.

The next session of dance lessons for children and adults begins in January. Adults will get fit and have fun in our tap, ballet, and ballroom classes. Students in preschool through twelfth grade, will explore the wonderful world of dance in our ballet, pointe, tap, jazz, lyrical, hip hop, ballroom, and combination classes. Both adult and youth classes culminate with an optional dance recital in June.

Winter is a great time to play indoor tennis. Classes are available for adults and kids, ages 3 to 15 years old. For more details, please visit ridgefieldparksandrec.org or call 203-431-2755.

Kathy Fassman