Ridgefield Parks & Recreation offers computer classes, Babies in Motion and lifeguard course

Ridgefield Parks & Recreation is offering computer coding classes at the Recreation Center. Intro to Scratch, for children in kindergarten through second grade, is on Saturdays from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Programming in Scratch, for kids in first through fourth grade, is on Mondays from 4:45-5:45 p.m. Python Game Programming, for students in sixth through eighth grade, is on Mondays, 3:30-4:30 p.m. Laptops/tablets will be provided for every student to work on with classes starting on Jan. 25 and 27.

Join us for our new Babies in Motion: Mini Movers class for children ages 6 to 36 months with a caregiver. Children will develop fine/gross motor skills, body awareness, and sensory strength. Classes meet on Wednesdays from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Have you or someone you know ever dreamed about becoming a lifeguard? If you are 15 years-old or older, you can become American Red Cross certified in just five days. The class runs from Feb. 23 to March 23, and meets on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. You must pass a pre-course skills test on Saturday, Feb. 22 to be eligible. For more details, please visit ridgefieldparksandrec.org or call 203-431-2755.

Kathy Fassman