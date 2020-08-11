Ridgefield Parks & Recreation offers activities for all ages

Summer is not over yet! Ridgefield Parks & Recreation’s Ramp Camp, for children ages 5 to 12-years old, runs from Monday, Aug. 17 to Friday, Aug. 21. Campers are grouped by age and skill level and meet from 10 a.m. to noon, at the Skate Park located at 60 Prospect Street.

Our popular dance programs for adults and children begins on Sept. 15. Adults will get fit and have fun in our classes that include beginner tap, intermediate tap, intermediate ballet, beginner ballroom and intermediate ballroom. If you don’t have a ballroom partner, you may sign up as a single.

Classes are available to children of all ages. Students, ages 3 to 5-years old, can try tap and ballet in our introductory classes. Students in kindergarten through twelfth grade, will explore the wonderful world of dance in our ballet, pointe, tap, jazz, lyrical, hip hop, and combination classes. Both adult and youth classes culminate with an optional dance recital in June.

Don’t let COVID get in the way of your fitness goals. Members with a reservation may enjoy lap swimming, fitness classes, the Wellness Center, recreation swimming, and the Spray Bay. If you’re not a member, you may join today! For more information, visit ridgefieldparksandrec.org or call 203-431-2755.