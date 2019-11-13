Ridgefield Parks & Recreation offers Home for the Holidays membership

Are you looking for the perfect gift for the college students in your life? Ridgefield Parks & Recreation’s Home for the Holidays Membership will help them stay in shape over their winter break. They can swim laps, workout in the Wellness Center, and enjoy group fitness classes. With the proof of a college ID, students can purchase a one-month membership.

Come and take your holiday photos with our tree decorated by The Ridgefield Women’s Club. This is a perfect photo opportunity for your holiday cards. The tree will be available during Recreation Center hours for the month of December.

Our popular swim lessons start in January. Private and semi-private lessons are available to members and nonmembers who are 3-years old to adult. Member registration begins on Tuesday, Dec. 10 at 8 a.m. and open registration begins on the same day at 3 p.m. Group swim lesson member registration begins at 8 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 13 and open registration is on the same day at 3 p.m. American Red Cross certified offerings include: parent & child classes (ages 6-47 months); preschool aquatics (ages 4-5); American Red Cross Learn to Swim classes (ages 6-12); and adult lessons (ages 13+).

For more information, visit ridgefieldparksandrec.org or call 203-431-2755.

Kathy Fassman