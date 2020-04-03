Ridgefield Parks & Recreation: Family scavenger hunt, art contest

Ridgefield Parks & Recreation wants you to enjoy the great outdoors. We have created a Family Scavenger Hunt activity and an Art Contest called “Art is Everywhere” that encourages kids to go outside and draw a bird, a tree or even whatever is in their imagination.

Everyone who participates gets a prize (to be given out when the Recreation Center reopens) and every submission also is entered in a random drawing to win a One Year All-Inclusive Family Membership with YOGA/CYCLE/TRX/ROW (over $1,300 value). Children, ages 3 to 12 years old, are eligible and we will only accept one entry per child. To download the Family Scavenger Hunt flyer or to get an entry form for the Art Contest, please visit ridgefieldparksandrec.org. The contest deadline is April 20.

We want to give your kids a summer to remember. Adventure Day Camp is available to children ages 3 to 13. Each week of camp includes swimming, sports, inflatables, art, science, and more. If you register for two or more weeks of Adventure Day Camp, you will receive 10% off. Martin Park Beach offers summer fun for everyone. You may purchase your family season pass for just $112. These March promotions have been extended for the length of time that we are closed. We will issue full refunds if there are any cancelations.

Kathy Fassman