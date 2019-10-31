The 2019 Ridgefield Old Timers Association Awards Dinner was held on Oct 19 at St. Mary Hall in Ridgefield. Over $12,000 in scholarships are given out every year to deserving RHS student/athletes. Honorees pictured from left: Peter Seirup: Civic; Bridget Stearns: Athletic; Bob MacDonald: Educator; Mike Bedini: Special; John Hughes: Athletic; Kevin Morris: Athletic; Alice Carboni for Steve Carboni: posthumous; Kevin Briody, Arts.