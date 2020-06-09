Ridgefield National Charity League celebrates class of 2020
Published
-
Ridgefield area chapter of NCL class of 2020: Lily Warren, Ella Isley, Bella Carozza, Jenna Walls, Emily Sganga, Laura Anandappa and Carolyn Donovan.
Photo: Contributed Photo
The Ridgefield Area Chapter of National Charity League, Inc. held their senior recognition event to celebrate the class of 2020 on May 31 with a picnic at Ballard Park.
This event marks the culmination of their six-year program with NCL where alongside their mothers gave a cumulative 1,352.75 hours to support the community.