Ridgefield National Charity League celebrates class of 2020

Ridgefield area chapter of NCL class of 2020: Lily Warren, Ella Isley, Bella Carozza, Jenna Walls, Emily Sganga, Laura Anandappa and Carolyn Donovan.

The Ridgefield Area Chapter of National Charity League, Inc. held their senior recognition event to celebrate the class of 2020 on May 31 with a picnic at Ballard Park.

This event marks the culmination of their six-year program with NCL where alongside their mothers gave a cumulative 1,352.75 hours to support the community.