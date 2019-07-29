Ridgefield Music to close after five decades in business

Chris Pike of Ridgefield plays drums during a practice. Pike, the owner of Ridgefield Music since the early 1990s, will be closing his Governor Street business on Wednesday, July 31. Chris Pike of Ridgefield plays drums during a practice. Pike, the owner of Ridgefield Music since the early 1990s, will be closing his Governor Street business on Wednesday, July 31. Photo: / Photo: / Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Ridgefield Music to close after five decades in business 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Ridgefield Music will be closing its Governor Street doors for good Wednesday, July 31

The business, which has been serving and influencing Ridgefield musicians since it opened in 1970, held its last lessons on June 29.

“After 24 years at the helm of Ridgefield Music, it is time for life’s next chapter,” wrote owner Chris Pike late last year. “While ownership has allowed me to earn a living, serve the community in which I grew up and grow as a person, it is evident that for the store to thrive, it requires a more current, energetic and ambitious owner.”

Pike, who took over ownership in 1994 from previous owners Marty Piter and Joseph Cardillo, was looking to find a new owner for the business earlier this year.

“Ridgefield Music is a great opportunity for one that loves the challenging music business,” he wrote. “... It is my hope that there is an entrepreneur out there that sees the potential and wants to carry on.”

A drummer who also plays guitar and keyboard, Pike graduated from Ridgefield High School in 197 9 and went to Berklee School of Music in Boston.

“I started off in high school with athletics. I played football, volleyball, and baseball but they were really a lot of hard work,” he told The Press in 2015. “I much preferred sitting on a chair in back of my drum and expending my energy on drumming. I tend to be motivated by laziness.”

He learned a great deal at Berklee and graduated summa cum laude.

“I worked my way through college hand writing musical scores that are now done by computers. I played in numerous bands, gave lessons, wrote music and learned that in the music business you have to be able to be multifaceted to succeed.”

There will be a Ridgefield Music Store Farewell Jam at Redding Roadhouse (406 Redding Road) on Tuesday. Aug. 6, from 7-11 p.m.

For more on Pike’s story and the closing of this Ridgefield institution, pick up a copy of Thursday’s Ridgefield Press.