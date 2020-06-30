https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/news/article/Ridgefield-Moving-supports-Scotland-Elementary-15376846.php
Ridgefield Moving supports Scotland Elementary
Photo: Contributed Photo
Scotland Elementary School’s summer remodel efforts got some extra help last week with a donation of boxes from Ridgefield Moving. The school will use the boxes to relocate items from classrooms during remodeling.
“As a Ridgefielder myself with kids in the school system, I’m thrilled to help,” said Ridgefield Moving founder Tom Tuohy. “Hopefully this small token of our appreciation will make Scotland’s summer remodel projects a little easier.”
Ridgefield Moving is locally owned and operated. The company offers residential and commercial moving services and junk removal. For more information, visit https://www.ridgefieldmoving.com/.
