Ridgefield Mothers of Preschoolers to host first meeting Sept. 9

The Ridgefield MOPS, Mothers of Preschoolers, will be holding their first meeting of the year Wednesday, Sept. 9, from 7-8:30 p.m. at Ridgefield Baptist Church, 325 Danbury Road. MOPS is a group for mothers of young children to find friendship, support, and encouragement. Moms of infants through kindergartners are welcome.

This fall, the group will gather for a mixture of virtual and in person meetings on Wednesday evenings one or two times per month. State guidelines for social distancing and mask wearing will be followed. In addition to monthly meetings, MOPS also hosts playdates and events just for moms.

More information about the Ridgefield MOPS may be found at facebook.com/MOPSRidgefield or at Ridgefieldbaptist.org. For planning purposes, those planning to attend should contact Tina at MOPSRidgefield@gmail.com.