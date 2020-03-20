Ridgefield: Marconi says we’re fighting; Playgrounds closed, parks open

Ridgefield continues to be proactive as we fight the spread of COVID-19. First Selectman Rudy Marconi’s office said in a release to townspeople late Friday morning, March 20.

Marconi’s release states:

We ask that all residents adhere to the federal, state and local requirements as we fight the spread of this disease together. It is imperative that everyone be respectful of the requirements that have been put in place to protect our community. Social distancing is the most important tool we have right now. We cannot stress enough the importance of this.

Here are our updates:

All playgrounds are closed.

Sign up for CTAlert.gov to receive Ridgefield messages. If you have no email address, use: noemail@ridgefield.com

A live stream with town updates will take place Friday, March 20, at 4PM. Go to www.ridgefieldct.org and click on the red banner. Or watch on Chanel 24 Comcast.

State news:

Governor Lamont issued two executive orders yesterday:

Closure of large shopping malls: Effective at 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 19, 2020 and through April 30, unless earlier modified, extended, terminated, any stores, pharmacies, restaurants, or other establishments located within or connected to large shopping malls must be closed to the public.

Closure of places of public amusement: Effective at 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 19, 2020 and through April 30, unless earlier modified, extended, or terminated, all places of public amusement, whether indoors or outdoors, such as locations with amusement rides, carnivals, amusement parks, water parks, aquariums, zoos, arcades, fairs, children’s play centers, funplexes, theme parks, bowling alleys, and other family and children’s attractions shall be closed to the public. This directive does not apply to public parks and open recreation areas.

After consultation with local election officials, the leadership of your state associations and the bi-partisan legislative leadership of the General Assembly, Secretary Merrill and Governor Lamont have decided to postpone the April 28, 2020 Presidential Preference Primary to June 2, 2020.

For accurate information:

Town of Ridgefield Official Site: ridgefieldct.org

Center For Disease Control: (CDC): www.cdc.gov

Connecticut’s Official State Site: www.ct.gov

Town of Ridgefield Office of Emergency Management Social Media: Facebook: Ridgefield oem

Ridgefield Public Schools: www.ridgefield.org

The following symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure: fever, cough, shortness of breath. If you develop emergency warning signs for COVID-19 consult your medical provider.