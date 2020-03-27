Ridgefield, Marconi says, can get through this together

Ridgefield’s COVID-19 case count reached 46 people that have tested positive, with four new cases announced Thursday, March 26. In his evening telephone call to homes around town, First Selectman Rudy Marconi thanked townspeople for growing cooperation he said will help get the town through this difficult time.

Marconi’s March 26 phone message was:

“After my notifications yesterday many of you have reached out to say you’re doing your part and will continue to do your part. I thank you for your help in fighting this pandemic.

“If we are united as a town, we can get through this together.

“Earlier today Health Director Ed Briggs confirmed 46 COVID-19 active cases in Ridgefield, with ages ranging from 19 to 89.

“In the last 24 hours we have had four new positive cases. And Ridgefield Crossings remains stable at 17, with the remaining 29 spread throughout the community.

“Thank you to those who cooperated yesterday by staying off of the fields, which are now completely closed. Your on-going support will benefit all of us.

“We’ve also asked all neighborhoods with recreation areas, to make sure those courts and fields are closed. And they are responding that they are ready to help.

“We are in this for a long run, but I know Ridgefield and I know we can do this together, even while we are a part.

“Thank you and stay well.”

To sign up for calls

Below are the directions from the town Emergency Management Office for how to sign up for Marconi’s CTAlert townwide phone messages:

Register with CTAlert to receive accurate Ridgefield-based notifications, via email, text message, home or cell phone

Login to www.ctalert.gov

To Register for CTAlert:

1. Click REGISTER FOR ALERTS

2. Click I UNDERSTAND and AGREE

3. SIGN UP to create an ACCOUNT: for those without email address, use noemail@ridgefield.com

4. Click small box, I ACCEPT; then create an account

5. Under “MY PROFILE” chose your time zone; complete “Here’s how to contact me” and prioritize

method(s) of notification (phone, email, etc.)

6. Click SAVE and CONTINUE

7. Fill in Ridgefield as LOCATION; fill in address

8. Click VERIFY ADDRESS

9. Check THIS IS MY LOCATION

10. SAVE and continue MY LOCATIONS

11. SAVE and continue MY SUBSCRIPTIONS

12. Final review and click finish

13. Logoff

To Update your CTAlert notifications:

You must be registered at CTAlert.Gov before you can edit your profile

1. Click UPDATE YOUR PROFILE

2. Type in your USERNAME and PASSWORD

3. Click LOGIN

4. Under My Profile, Click EDIT

5. On PROFILE page change, delete or add phone numbers, e mail address(s), or text notification

6. Prioritize

7. Save

8. Logof