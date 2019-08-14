Ridgefield MOPS to host first meeting Sept. 11

Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Ridgefield MOPS to host first meeting Sept. 11 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The Ridgefield MOPS, Mothers of Preschoolers, will be holding their first meeting of the year on Wednesday, Sept. 11, from 9-11:45 a.m. MOPS is a group for mothers of young children to find friendship, support, and encouragement.

Moms of infants through kindergartners are welcome.

Child care is provided during each meeting. Mothers are encouraged to register to ensure adequate childcare.

The Ridgefield MOPS meet on the second Wednesday of every month from September through May, with an additional meeting on the fourth Wednesday of September, at Ridgefield Baptist Church, 325 Danbury Road. In addition to monthly meetings, MOPS also hosts playdates and events just for moms.

More information about the Ridgefield MOPS may be found at facebook.com/MOPSRidgefield or at Ridgefieldbaptist.org. For planning purposes, those planning to attend should contact Tina at MOPSRidgefield@gmail.com.