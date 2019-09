Ridgefield Lions Club donates to Founders Hall

Kim Cunningham, left, president of the Ridgefield Lions Club, presents a check to Grace Weber, right, of Founders Hall.

The Ridgefield Lions Club made a donation to Founders Hall in memory of Kay Hval who passed earlier this year.

Kay was the husband of long-time Lion Harold Hval.

They were frequent visitors of Founders Hall and especially enjoyed the history classes.

