Ridgefield Lion’s Club serving the community

In the past few weeks the Ridgefield Lions have donated $1,000 to Meals on Wheels and $1,000 to RVNA. District Governor, Bill Manthey, of 23A received a grant from Lions International that was used to buy PPE for the 48 clubs in the district to distribute to health departments in their towns. The Ridgefield Lions delivered sanitizers, 3-ply masks, N95 masks, and gloves to RVNA last week. On May 9 the Lions delivered $4,500 in Stop and Shop gift cards to the residents of the Meadows. Next month a $5,000 scholarship will be presented to a graduating Ridgefield High School senior.

The Lions Club thanks Ridgefield residents for helping serve those in need by supporting their various fundraisers throughout the year. All money earned is used to help those less fortunate in Ridgefield. Their next fundraiser is the rescheduled Document Shred Day on July 11, from 9 a.m.-noon.

For more information, visit https://e-clubhouse.org/sites/ridgefieldct/index.php.