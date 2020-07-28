Ridgefield Library will reopen August 3

The Ridgefield library plans to reopen it's doors to the public, with special rules to mitigate the risks of spreading the coronavirus.

The Ridgefield Library has plans to open its doors to the public next week, with some new rules designed to ensure the safety of library users.

Library Director Brenda McKinley explained the library’s re-opening plans in a July 27 release addressed directly to library patrons.

McKinley’s release follows:

“Thank you for taking the time to complete our recent Ridgefield Library Reopening Survey. Over 850 of you shared your thoughts and concerns about reopening the library building. Your input, along with state and local guidelines, has helped us to develop a plan that best meets the needs of the Ridgefield community.

“The health and safety of our community and staff is our primary concern and our most important service priority.

“As our next safe step forward, we are welcoming the public back into the library building starting on Monday, Aug. 3, to browse and check out materials in our collection. Our in-building public hours will be Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday 2 to 5 p.m., Wednesday 4 to 7 p.m., and Saturday 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“Visitors must wear masks, observe social distancing and use hand sanitizer while in the library.

“The library will limit the number of patrons in the building at any one time and access to the children’s library will be by appointment. Detailed information and FAQs about changes to our services and using The Ridgefield Library during this step are available on our website www.ridgefieldlibrary.org. Please take a moment to read through these before planning your visit.

“Starting Wednesday, July 29, our outdoor book drop will be open daily for return of materials. We will still be quarantining returned materials per recommended guidelines for your safety and we will not charge overdue fines during these challenging times.

“The Library will also continue to offer contactless pickup of materials in the library lobby by appointment, Monday-Friday 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and we will maintain all our popular virtual library services, including online programming for all ages, online individual research and technology support, access to our digital collection, and remote access to our catalog and library card account services.

“You can call us Monday-Friday 10 a.m to 5 p.m. at 203-438-2282.

“The Ridgefield Library has completed the self-certification specific to our sector through the Connecticut Department of Community and Economic Development, and will continue to follow local, state and federal guidelines to ensure patron and staff safety as we take each step to expand in-person library services. The Governor’s Reopen Connecticut Phase 2 guidance helps to provide a detailed roadmap for many of the protective steps we are taking.

“We are grateful to the Friends of the Ridgefield Library for providing generous support for the necessary modifications to the library building and equipment.

“As this situation evolves, our services may be subject to change. We will continue to communicate with email updates, so please be sure to join our email list, and check our website www.ridgefieldlibrary.org for current information.

“Please visit our home page often to follow our progress as we take these Safe Steps Forward. We thank you for your patience and support during this time.”