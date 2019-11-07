Ridgefield Library welcomes master storyteller Laconia Therrio for Tellebration

Join our Tellabration celebration! Founded in Connecticut in 1988, Tellabration has grown to become an international event celebrating the rich tradition of oral storytelling, observed annually during the month of November. Thousands of storytellers and listeners around the world gather to support and share in the joy of community storytelling.

The Ridgefield Library is pleased to be part of this worldwide event on Saturday, Nov. 16. We welcome master storyteller Laconia Therrio of the Connecticut Storytelling Center, who will offer stories for families and children aged 5 and up at 11 a.m. Tales for teens and adults start at 1 p.m. Light refreshments will be served at both programs.

Visit ridgefieldlibrary.org for more information.

Andy Forsyth