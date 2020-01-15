Ridgefield Library to host Wildlife Awareness Night on Feb. 6

Ever wondered if the fox in your backyard is dangerous? What about the loud scary screaming you heard at night?

A representative from the Woodcock Nature Center and Ridgefield’s Animal Control Officer Kris Zulkeski, will team up to answer those questions at the first-ever Wildlife Awareness Night on Thursday, Feb. 6, at 7 p.m., at the Ridgefield Library on Main Street in Ridgefield.

The event will feature a live Bird of Prey demonstration and other native animals. There will be mounts, skulls, furs, animal traps and tools of the trade.

Jennifer Bradshaw, animal care manager at Woodcock Nature Center and Zulkeski of Ridgefield Animal Control will discuss how to co-exist with wildlife, how to properly handle injured wildlife situations and provide proper contact information for all wildlife and animal-related scenarios. Some topics will include wildlife rehab, common animals in Connecticut, who/when to call for help, domestic animal awareness, contact between families and wildlife.

With the Robert F. Schumann Foundation as a partner, Woodcock has been able to broaden the reach of its offerings through the creation of a bird of prey outreach program to highlight their role in the natural world and underscore the impact of human behavior on the habitats and health of all native wildlife.