Ridgefield Library to host ‘Speaking Fearlessly for Teens’ workshop

Most of us experience some anxiety when asked to speak in front of a group. Developing the ability to speak with confidence when addressing an audience of any size is an important life skill. On Saturday, Oct. 26, the Ridgefield Library will offer “Speaking Fearlessly for Teens,” an all-day workshop on public speaking and presentation skills for junior and senior high school students taught by Ira Joe Fisher.

Fisher is a Ridgefield resident with a long career in broadcast journalism, and as a poet and educator. This hands-on workshop not only teaches students how to create, develop and refine an effective presentation, but also provides the opportunity to practice speaking in front of peers and adults. Parents are encouraged to be present at the end of the day for the students’ final presentations. Students who sign up are encouraged to pick any topic that interests them to use for their presentation.

Light breakfast and lunch will be served. This free program is part of the Couri Educational Series. For more information, go to ridgefieldlibrary.librarymarket.com/events/couri-educational-series-public-speaking-workshop-teens

Andy Forsyth