Ridgefield Library shares updates on offerings

The Ridgefield Library is working hard to increase its online programming with more story times, book groups, video instruction and webinars.

We miss seeing all of you in person but have been working hard to find new ways to bring you critical information, especially local support efforts from our Town agencies for our most vulnerable residents. We are continuously developing opportunities to stay engaged and connected.

The Ridgefield Library is working hard to increase its online programming with more story times, book groups, video instruction and webinars. Some content is offered live and some is pre-recorded to enjoy any time. The Library provides access to streaming and downloadable ebooks, audiobooks, movies, music and more. Visit ridgefieldlibrary.org for the most current Library programming and online resource information and links to up-to-date, authoritative COVID-19 coronavirus information. Go to the bottom of the homepage to sign up to receive Library emails. In addition to important updates, Library emails contain links to great curated online content for all ages from our staff.

Our thoughts remain with all of you and our wishes are for the health and safety of our community, our country and all those throughout the world who are facing this health and economic crisis. We continue to abide by directives from our local, state and federal leaders. The Library building remains closed and staff are not working in the building, but the Library is still operating.

Here are answers to some questions that we are receiving:

What should I do with Library materials currently checked out? Please do not return Library materials. Our bookdrop is locked. The Library has added an extension to all due dates. Late fines are not accruing while the building is closed. Please do not leave materials outside the Library building.

Can I borrow new items while you are closed? The Library has online resources available for all ages 24/7 on our website: ridgefieldlibrary.org. You have access to downloadable eBooks & eAudiobooks, streaming video & music, language learning, educational & research databases and much more. Our staff continues to add new, free resources! If you have something on hold that is here waiting for you, you will be able to pick that item up when we re-open.

There is a problem with my Library account! What do I do? Please email the Circulation Department at circulationdesk@ridgefieldlibrary.org our staff will be able to assist you.

I don’t have a Library Card! Can I get one? Yes! Please use our Get A Library Card link on our website. Our Circulation staff will create a temporary Library Card for Ridgefield residents and get you a barcode that you can use to access online resources. Once the Library re-opens, we’ll ask you to come in to complete the registration and get your physical card. Because of added requirements to create accounts for out-of-state residents, we are unfortunately not able to provide this service while we are closed to in-person visits.

How can I contact you? Email is the best way to reach staff with questions. We will do our best to get back to you as soon as possible, The staff are primarily working Monday-Friday, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Please reach out — For the Adult Services: referencedesk@ridgefieldlibrary.org; For the Children’s Services: children@ridgefieldlibrary.org; For Circulation, circulationdesk@ridgefieldlibrary.org; For Development, lmbubniak@ridgefieldlibrary.org.

When will you reopen? We do not yet know, but we will follow the guidance of federal, state and local officials.

Be safe and be well. There is information to support those feeling stress and anxiety from the Centers for Disease Control and the State of CT. Please reach out to us if there is any way we can help support you and your family through these difficult times.

Brenda McKinley,

Ridgefield Library director