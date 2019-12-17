Ridgefield Library seeks donations for annual appeal

Planning for 2020 at the Ridgefield Library is well underway, with lots of exciting activities to be announced soon. As the clock ticks down on 2019, we wanted to take this opportunity to remind you that as an association non-profit library receiving approximately 70% of our funding from the Town, we must raise 30 cents of every dollar for our operating budget each year so that we may bring you the programs, resources and services you rely on. This is made possible through the generosity of our donors. Here’s how you can help.

Tax-deductible donations to our Annual Appeal can still be made and counted in 2019. Donations can be postmarked, hand-delivered to the Library, or made online through Dec. 31.

The Escape Room fundraiser is back and all-new for 2020 — explore The Call of the Fabled Forest! Spots are still available in sessions throughout January. Tickets make a great holiday gift.

For more information go to ridgefieldlibrary.org or call Laureen Bubniak, director of development at 203-438-2282, ext. 11029. Thank you for your support!

Andy Forsyth