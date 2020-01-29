Ridgefield Library offers fun winter programs for kids

The Ridgefield Library Children’s Services Department offers innovative and engaging programs and resources for children from birth through grade five. Our winter schedule includes old favorites and some new opportunities for kids to learn, create, explore and connect.

There are regularly scheduled story and activity programs for very young children, monthly book discussions for all grades, LEGO Robotics Club, Chess Club (new!), Pokemon Players Club (new!), family film screenings, animal programs, Scrabble Club, French Club (new!), and much more.

Come see an old-fashioned Flea Circus on Feb. 17. Families with children in grades 3-5 are invited for a pizza dinner and book discussion on Feb. 19, as part of “Reading Is a Family Affair,” sponsored by the Friends of the Ridgefield Library. Use the extra day this month for some family fun at our all-ages “Leap Year Dance Party” on Feb. 29.

Coming in March: try Gentle Yoga, learn some cool Circus Moves, practice Cursive penmanship, create a Terrarium, enjoy live music with Graham Clarke, and meet author Christina Geist.

Go to ridgefieldlibrary.org to learn more and to register.

Andy Forsyth