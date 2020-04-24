The Ridgefield Library is offering the following online classes in May. To register or for more information, visit ridgefieldlibrary.org.

The Colorful World of Mosaics, with Toni McKeen, Thursday, April 30, 4 p.m.

Grow a Beautiful and Bountiful Garden, Author Talk with Daryl Beyers, Monday, May 4, 3 p.m.

Non-fictioneers Book Group, Grant by Ron Chernow, Tuesday, May 5, 7 p.m.

Lunchtime Language: French, intermediate class with Anette Roth, Wednesday, May 6 and 20, noon.

Murder by the Book Mystery Book Group, The Secrets They Left Behind by Lissa Maire Redmond, Thursday, May 7, 10:30 a.m.

Shutterbugs Photography Group, Saturday, May 9, 9 a.m.

The Woman’s Hour: The Great Fight to Win the Vote by Elaine Weiss, co-sponsored with the Ridgefield Historical Society, Tuesday, May 12, 3 p.m.

World Lit Now!, Book Group, Purple Hibiscus by Chimamanda Ngozi Adicie, Wednesday, May 13, 10:30 a.m.

Poetry on the Path with Barb Jennes, Thursday, May 14 & 28, 10:30 a.m.

Founders Hall Book Group, The Blue Flower by Penelope Fitzgerald, Thursday, May 14, 3 p.m.; visit founders-hall.org for details.

The Immigrant Experience, with Toni McKeen, Thursday, May 14, 4 p.m.

Food for Thought: A Culinary Book Group, Home Cooking: A Writer in the Kitchen by Laurie Colwin, Friday, May 15, 11 a.m.

Books and Breakfast, Monday, May 18, 10:30 a.m.

Critics' Circle Book Group, Convenience Store Woman by Murata Sayaka,, May 19, 7 p.m.

Online Dramatic Reading with Voice Actor Alan Sklar, Thursday, May 21, 6 p.m.

A.M. Book Group, The Violent Bear It Away by Flannery O’Connor, Wednesday, May 27, 10 a.m.