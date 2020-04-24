Ridgefield Library offering online classes in May

The Ridgefield Library is offering the following online classes in May. To register or for more information, visit ridgefieldlibrary.org.

The Colorful World of Mosaics, with Toni McKeen, Thursday, April 30, 4 p.m.

Grow a Beautiful and Bountiful Garden, Author Talk with Daryl Beyers, Monday, May 4, 3 p.m.

Non-fictioneers Book Group, Grant by Ron Chernow, Tuesday, May 5, 7 p.m.

Lunchtime Language: French, intermediate class with Anette Roth, Wednesday, May 6 and 20, noon.

Murder by the Book Mystery Book Group, The Secrets They Left Behind by Lissa Maire Redmond, Thursday, May 7, 10:30 a.m.

Shutterbugs Photography Group, Saturday, May 9, 9 a.m.

The Woman’s Hour: The Great Fight to Win the Vote by Elaine Weiss, co-sponsored with the Ridgefield Historical Society, Tuesday, May 12, 3 p.m.

World Lit Now!, Book Group, Purple Hibiscus by Chimamanda Ngozi Adicie, Wednesday, May 13, 10:30 a.m.

Poetry on the Path with Barb Jennes, Thursday, May 14 & 28, 10:30 a.m.

Founders Hall Book Group, The Blue Flower by Penelope Fitzgerald, Thursday, May 14, 3 p.m.; visit founders-hall.org for details.

The Immigrant Experience, with Toni McKeen, Thursday, May 14, 4 p.m.

Food for Thought: A Culinary Book Group, Home Cooking: A Writer in the Kitchen by Laurie Colwin, Friday, May 15, 11 a.m.

Books and Breakfast, Monday, May 18, 10:30 a.m.

Critics’ Circle Book Group, Convenience Store Woman by Murata Sayaka,, May 19, 7 p.m., register, Ridgefield Library, ridgefieldlibrary.org

Online Dramatic Reading with Voice Actor Alan Sklar, Thursday, May 21, 6 p.m.

A.M. Book Group, The Violent Bear It Away by Flannery O’Connor, Wednesday, May 27, 10 a.m.