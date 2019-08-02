Ridgefield Library hosts author CJ Hauser

Author CJ Hauser will be at the Ridgefield Library to discuss her recently released book Family of Origin on Wednesday, Aug. 14, at 7 p.m. The book is an absurdist meditation on nature vs. nurture centered on estranged half siblings yoked together on a swampy Gulf Coast island after the unexpected death of their biologist father. The book has been called “riveting and emotionally intricate” (Helen Phillips), “funny, tender, and hopeful” (Brock Clarke), “beautiful and utterly propulsive” (Anton DiSclafani).

Hauser teaches creative writing and literature at Colgate University. She is the author of the novel The From-Aways and her fiction has appeared in Tin House, Narrative Magazine, TriQuarterly, Esquire, Third Coast, and The Kenyon Review. She holds an MFA in fiction from Brooklyn College and a PhD in creative writing from The Florida State University. She lives in Hamilton, New York.

This program is co-sponsored by the Library and Books on the Common and copies of Family of Origin will be available for sale and signing at the event. Please register at ridgefieldlibrary.org or call 203-438-2282 for more information.