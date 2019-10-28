Ridgefield Library hosts Navigating Medicare talk

Ridgefield Social Services Municipal Agent and Certified Medicare CHOICES Counselor Karen Gaudian will present a talk on Medicare Wednesday, Nov. 6, at 5 p.m., at the Ridgefield Library.

This presentation is for everyone who is using or new to Medicare. Attendees can ask questions and learn about important information every Medicare recipient needs to know. The Center for Medicare Advocacy urges beneficiaries to “carefully weigh all their Medicare options annually.”

Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plans make changes each year to premiums, coverage, and network providers. Open enrollment is the only time that individuals can change their prescription coverage to assure they have the best coverage for their specific needs in the coming year.

Last year, Ridgefield’s team of certified Medicare CHOICES counselors met with more than 150 residents and were able to save them a total of $100,000 on 2019 prescription costs. Ridgefield Social Services offers free confidential Medicare prescription counseling sessions during open enrollment through Dec. 7, at the Ridgefield Library.

Individual counseling sessions at the libary are available by appointment. To schedule an appointment, call 203-431-2754. The free one-on-one meetings provide a confidential review of your prescription coverage, an explanation of benefits and general assistance to people with Medicare. Counselors will compare your current coverage with plans for 2020 assuring all your medications are covered and you are not paying more then you need.

For more information, or to make an appointment to meet with a Ridgefield Medicare CHOICES counselor, call Karen Gaudian at 203-431-2754 or email municipalagent@ridgefieldct.org.

This program is made possible through the joint efforts of the Ridgefield Department of Social Services, the Ridgefield Library, Founders Hall, the Western CT Area Agency on Aging (WCAAA), and through additional support from the Commission on Aging (COA).

CHOICES counselors are trained to provide unbiased information and counseling on Medicare, Medigap, Medicaid, Medicare Savings Programs, Long Term Care Insurance and other state and federal programs.

The WCAAA is one of five Area Agencies on Aging in CT and is a private, not-for-profit organization which serves the needs of older adults or individuals with disabilities.