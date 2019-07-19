Ridgefield Library to host Love Your Library in October

The 2019 Love Your Library magnet is available. The 2019 Love Your Library magnet is available. Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Ridgefield Library to host Love Your Library in October 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The Ridgefield Library will host its fourth annual LYL (Love Your Library) Weekend on Friday, Oct. 4, and Saturday, Oct. 5. Celebrating a centerpiece of Ridgefield’s cultural heritage, the weekend’s activities will highlight the breadth of programming and services offered by the library, and the vital role the town and citizens play in its success.

The goal is to raise awareness of the need to raise $.30 of every dollar spent to operate the library year to year — as well as raise funds for the library on this one weekend.

On Oct. 4 and 5, library volunteers will have a presence throughout town distributing library information, LYL bookmarks and collecting donations for the library. In addition, there will be family-oriented activities at the library on Saturday, Oct. 5. Details regarding participating locations and activities will follow.

Residents may also drop by the library’s circulation desk to pick up LYL car magnets.